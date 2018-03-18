Severe storms possible Monday evening - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Severe storms possible Monday evening

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Austin, Meteorologist / Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
WRCB -

Summary: A strong cold front will move through the Channel 3 viewing area on Monday, producing showers and thunderstorms. The storms could become severe with damaging straight-line winds, large hail and tornadoes in a few spots.

Approximate Timing: 

  • 6-8 p.m. EDT: The main line of storms and severe weather will begin west of Chattanooga on the Cumberland Plateau from Grundy and Marion Counties to north Alabama
  • 8-10 pm: Northwest Georgia, Chattanooga, Cleveland, Dayton, Polk County, TN;
  • 10 pm-midnight: Murphy, NC and northeast Georgia

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the Tennessee Valley in the "Enhanced Risk" category for severe storms. On a scale of 1 to 5, this is a 3.

Make sure the alert mode on your weather radio is turned on in case the National Weather Service issues Warnings for your area.

A lot depends on how much sunshine we get during the day (this will add to/take away from instability and storm strength).

Look for updates on air, online and in our apps.

MONDAY:

8am… Shower/Storm, 55º

Noon… Partly Cloudy, 62º

5pm… Scattered Storms, 69º

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.