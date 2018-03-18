Severe storms possible Monday evening

Summary: A strong cold front will move through the Channel 3 viewing area on Monday, producing showers and thunderstorms. The storms could become severe with damaging straight-line winds, large hail and tornadoes in a few spots.

Approximate Timing:

6-8 p.m. EDT: The main line of storms and severe weather will begin west of Chattanooga on the Cumberland Plateau from Grundy and Marion Counties to north Alabama

8-10 pm: Northwest Georgia, Chattanooga, Cleveland, Dayton, Polk County, TN;

10 pm-midnight: Murphy, NC and northeast Georgia

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the Tennessee Valley in the "Enhanced Risk" category for severe storms. On a scale of 1 to 5, this is a 3.

Severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes will be possible across the Tennessee Valley on Monday, mainly during the evening from 6 p.m.-midnight. Here's a breakdown of our current risk level from the @NWSSPC and what it means for the region. pic.twitter.com/9CJONkrv8x — Nick Austin (@meteoguy) March 18, 2018

Make sure the alert mode on your weather radio is turned on in case the National Weather Service issues Warnings for your area.

A lot depends on how much sunshine we get during the day (this will add to/take away from instability and storm strength).

Look for updates on air, online and in our apps .

MONDAY:

8am… Shower/Storm, 55º

Noon… Partly Cloudy, 62º

5pm… Scattered Storms, 69º