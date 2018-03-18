UPDATE: Multiple election signs vandalized in Meigs Co. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Multiple election signs vandalized in Meigs Co.

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Photo Credit: John Wayne Irwin for Sheriff/ Facebook Photo Credit: John Wayne Irwin for Sheriff/ Facebook
MEIGS COUNTY, TN -

UPDATE: The Meigs County Sheriff's Office said John Wayne Irwin is not the only candidate running for office who has seen his signs vandalized.

"We have had a rash of thefts and vandalism to political signs recently to numerous political candidates," a department spokesperson said. "Although there has only been two reports filed, it has been confirmed this has happened to several different candidates."

The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information about election signs being vandalized to please call (423) 334-5268.

PREVIOUS STORY: A candidate running for Meigs County Sheriff is working to find out who vandalized his campaign signs.

John Wayne Irwin posted on his campaign Facebook page Sunday afternoon that someone had cut his face out of his campaign sign and cut it in half.

"Early this morning someone thought they would be Childish by cutting my sign in half and also cutting my face out of the sign," Irwin wrote. "I don't take this lightly, I take this as a threat!"

Irwin is offering a $200 reward for any information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible for vandalizing or stealing his signs.

"I do not advocate any vandalism or thefts of signs whether it be mine or my opponents," Irwin wrote.

Meigs County Sheriff Jackie Melton told Channel 3 a report has been filed, and detectives are investigating.

If you have any information that could help solve this case, please contact the Meigs County Sheriff Office at (423) 334-5268. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • What the Tech? App of the Day: GlassDoor

    What the Tech? App of the Day: GlassDoor

    Monday, March 19 2018 4:04 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:04:58 GMT

    GlassDoor is an app and website that curates job postings from companies large and small across the country.

    More

    GlassDoor is an app and website that curates job postings from companies large and small across the country.

    More

  • The Latest: PGA Tour says safety paramount at Austin event

    The Latest: PGA Tour says safety paramount at Austin event

    Monday, March 19 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:01:33 GMT
    (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents meet at the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs deto...(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents meet at the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs deto...
    Police have warned residents near the site of the latest explosion in Austin to remain indoors and to call 911 if they need to leave home before 10 a.m.More
    Police have warned residents near the site of the latest explosion in Austin to remain indoors and to call 911 if they need to leave home before 10 a.m.More

  • Students: 1 million expected at anti-gun-violence marches

    Students: 1 million expected at anti-gun-violence marches

    Monday, March 19 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:01:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students Alex Wind and Ryan Deitsch, right, discuss the upcoming marches in Washington and elsewhere calling for gun regulations during an interview, Monday, March 19, 2018, in New York. ...(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students Alex Wind and Ryan Deitsch, right, discuss the upcoming marches in Washington and elsewhere calling for gun regulations during an interview, Monday, March 19, 2018, in New York. ...
    Students from the Florida high school where 17 people were fatally shot last month say they expect more than 1 million participants in upcoming marches in Washington and elsewhere calling for gun regulations.More
    Students from the Florida high school where 17 people were fatally shot last month say they expect more than 1 million participants in upcoming marches in Washington and elsewhere calling for gun regulations.More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.