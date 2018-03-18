Candidate for Meigs Co. Sheriff offering reward for information about vandalized signs

A candidate running for Meigs County Sheriff is working to find out who vandalized his campaign signs.

John Wayne Irwin posted on his campaign Facebook page Sunday afternoon that someone had cut his face out of his campaign sign and cut it in half.

"Early this morning someone thought they would be Childish by cutting my sign in half and also cutting my face out of the sign," Irwin wrote. "I don't take this lightly, I take this as a threat!"

Irwin is offering a $200 reward for any information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible for vandalizing or stealing his signs.

"I do not advocate any vandalism or thefts of signs whether it be mine or my opponents," Irwin wrote.

Meigs County Sheriff Jackie Melton told Channel 3 a report has been filed, and detectives are investigating.

If you have any information that could help solve this case, please contact the Meigs County Sheriff Department at (423) 334-5268.