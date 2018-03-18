Video shows Southwest Airlines kicking family off Atlanta-bound flight

A viral video showing a father and his two-year-old daughter being kicked off an Atlanta-bound Southwest Airlines flight has sparked outrage across the country.

The video, shot by passenger Alexis Armstrong, shows two flight attendants talking to the little girl's parents. As the plane left its gate at Midway International Airport, the toddler was scared and crying. Witnesses say the little girl didn't want to sit in her seat.

In the video, the father can be heard asking for time to quiet his child. But by the point, "the decision has been made," said a flight attendant. The plane then turned around as the family was removed from the flight.

"Thanks for wasting everyone's time," said the father as he was leaving.

Southwest Airlines responded to the incident with a statement.

"After departure Wednesday evening, Flight 1683 to Atlanta returned to the gate at Chicago Midway to allow supervisors to board the aircraft," the airline said. "Our initial reports indicate a conversation escalated onboard between the crew and a customer traveling with a small child.

"We always aim for a welcoming and hospitable experience and regret the inconvenience to all involved. The traveling party was booked on the next flight to Atlanta after the original flight continued as planned. We will reach out to the customer to listen to any concerns they have about their experience and look forward to welcoming them onboard again soon."