Cirque du Soleil acrobat dies after 'horrifying drop'

If you bought a Powerball ticket in Pennsylvania for Saturday's drawing, you may be holding a piece of paper worth $457 million.More
If you bought a Powerball ticket in Pennsylvania for Saturday's drawing, you may be holding a piece of paper worth $457 million.More
A Cirque du Soleil acrobat who was injured after falling onto the stage during a show in Tampa died Sunday, a statement from the entertainment group confirmed.More
A Cirque du Soleil acrobat who was injured after falling onto the stage during a show in Tampa died Sunday, a statement from the entertainment group confirmed.More
Dollywood opened its 2018 season Friday morning with music and fun, and with a big hint at a huge expansion in the works!More
Dollywood opened its 2018 season Friday morning with music and fun, and with a big hint at a huge expansion in the works!More
Cleveland Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a ditch Saturday.More
Cleveland Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a ditch Saturday.More
Two “impossible” events occurred in unison late last night: the No. 16 seed beat the No. 1 seed in the NCAA March Madness Tournament and Little Caesars offered free pizza to the entire nation.More
Two “impossible” events occurred in unison late last night: the No. 16 seed beat the No. 1 seed in the NCAA March Madness Tournament and Little Caesars offered free pizza to the entire nation.More
An investigation is underway at TVA's Sequoya Nuclear Plant after two people were burned Friday.More
An investigation is underway at TVA's Sequoya Nuclear Plant after two people were burned Friday.More
THP spokesman Lt. John Harmon tells Channel 3, no children were on board the bus, just the driver.More
THP spokesman Lt. John Harmon tells Channel 3, no children were on board the bus, just the driver.More
There is a travel advisory throughout the country because of increased crime.More
There is a travel advisory throughout the country because of increased crime.More
Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford tells Channel 3, human remains have been found on Smyrna Circle.More
Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford tells Channel 3, human remains have been found on Smyrna Circle.More
Sometimes there’s nothing better than cracking open a cold one after a long day.More
Sometimes there’s nothing better than cracking open a cold one after a long day.More
Trinity Quinn, 15, went from an AMBER Alert victim to a murder suspect in a matter of hours. The teen was arrested and charged with the murder of gas station clerk, but will not be tried as an adult.More
Trinity Quinn, 15, went from an AMBER Alert victim to a murder suspect in a matter of hours. The teen was arrested and charged with the murder of gas station clerk, but will not be tried as an adult.More