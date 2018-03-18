Rubio says FBI's Andrew McCabe should have been allowed to retire

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio on Sunday said he disagreed with how former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was terminated late Friday.

“I don’t like the way it went down,” Rubio said in an exclusive interview on “Meet The Press.” “I would have certainly done it differently.”

Late Friday night, Attorney General Jeff Sessions accepted a recommendation to fire McCabe , just two days before he planned to retire and gain eligibility for full pension benefits. McCabe’s termination was recommended by the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility and based on a review by the Justice Department’s inspector general, which has been looking into how the FBI handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

“He should have been allowed to finish through the weekend,” the Florida Republican said. "If that report would've indicated wrongdoing or something that was actionable, there are things that could've been done after the fact. But, you know, 48 hours to go before retirement, I would've certainly done it differently given the fact there's still this report out there that hasn't come in.”

McCabe served as the FBI’s acting director after James Comey was fired in May and before Christopher Wray took over the position.

President Donald Trump has lashed out at McCabe on Twitter numerous times over the last several months.

"Obviously he doesn't like McCabe and he's...made that pretty clear now for over a year," Rubio said.

The senator added that he does not like the back and forth between people outside and inside of the intelligence agencies, noting institutions like the FBI and CIA are made up of people working hard every day. “I would hate to demoralize the workforce and more importantly, I would hate to discourage new people from coming into that, so I just don't like the whole tone,” he added.

Although there are ways to hold the agencies accountable, Rubio said, he cautioned against “smearing everybody in them with a broad stroke.”

The senator is a member of the Senate’s Select Committee on Intelligence and said it was “potentially” possible that the committee should call McCabe back in for another appearance.