TVA investigating after two contract workers burned at Sequoyah Nuclear Plant

An investigation is underway at TVA's Sequoya Nuclear Plant after two people were burned Friday.

Malinda Hunter with TVA's media relations team told Channel 3 two contract electricians were burned by an ARC flash, which she said is like a shock that would burn you.

The two workers were transported off-site. Channel 3 does not know their current conditions.

The ARC flash happened in an electrical area near the cooling towers. The area was away from the reactor and power generating side of the plant.

TVA released the following statement about the incident:

"TVA is investigating an incident that occurred Friday, March 16, at Sequoyah Nuclear Plant in which two contract electricians were burned by an ARC flash. We have suspended similar work activities across the fleet until we have a full understanding of the cause. The incident occurred away from the reactor and power generating side of the plant, and there are no public or nuclear safety concerns. Both Sequoyah Unit 1 and 2 remain online. Our thoughts are with the injured workers and their families. TVA’s primary focus is on the safety of employees, contractors and the public. As such we are investigating the incident to prevent recurrence. We will provide updates as appropriate. Because the individuals are contract workers, information on their status must be provided by their employer, Day & Zimmermann."

Channel 3 has reached out to the company that employes the workers, Day & Zimmermann. We are waiting to hear back.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.