Drake and Vetten Win Again with a Record Breaking Catch in the Coca-Cola March 2018 CBA Bass Event

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of Kevin Drake and Corey Vettten caught a 5 bass limit weighing 42.91 pounds topping out the field of 150 anglers to win first place and $2,000.00 in the Coca-Cola Chattanooga Bass Association Tournament. This day tournament was held Saturday, March 17th, 2018 out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp.

Cory said “We had one area holding fish and had about 26 pounds by 9 a.m. and moved to another location. When the wind got up we returned to our starting location and caught a 6 pounder, 8 pounder, and then 2 nine pounders. We knew this was our biggest 5 bass limit in a tournament”.

Drake and Vettens’ 5 bass limit of 42.91 pounds breaks the CBA’s old record of 39.84 pounds held by Haden Lamb caught in 2017.

Big fish of this event was caught by Conner Boynton, a beast of a large mouth weighing10.62 pounds. Second big bass of the day was caught by Tyler Bain weighing 10.49 pounds.

All fish caught in this event were released back into Lake Chickamauga and special thanks to the fishermen for taking such good care of their catches in this event.

Chattanooga Bass Association President, Jamie Copenhaver, said “Thanks to all our sponsors for their much appreciated support for this 2018 season”.

The top 14 money winners are as follows:

1-Kevin Drake and Cory Vetten 42.91 lbs. $2000

2-Hayden Lamb and Trevor Porter 28.26 lbs. $750

3-David Gants and Eddie Wilson 27.16 lbs. $500.00

4-Shane Frazier and Dallas George 25.94 lbs, $500

5-Lance Nunley and Joe Miller 20.88 lbs. $400

6-David Craft and Stoney Johnson 20.81 lbs. $350

7-Seth Davis and Brent Butler 20.25 lbs. $300

8-Tony Townsend and Galen James 18.60 lbs. $250

9-Mark Keith and Mark Varady 18.59 lbs. $250

10-Steve Barnes and Spencer Smith 18.57 lbs. $200

11-Chuck James and Brad James 18.08 lbs. $200

12-Steve Kite and Daniel Lewis 17.86 lbs. $200

13-Jayme Copenhaver and Adam Dysart 17.45 lbs. $150

14-Tyler Bain and Terry Shelton 17.28 lbs. $150

The next CBA event will be held April 14, 2018 out of Chester Frost Park.

For more info visit: www.cbatournament.com