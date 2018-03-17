Drake and Vetten Win Again with a Record Breaking Catch in the Coca-Cola March 2018 CBA Bass Event

The team of Kevin Drake and Corey Vettten caught a 5 bass limit weighing 42.91 pounds topping out the field of 150 anglers to win first place and $2,000.00 in the Coca-Cola Chattanooga Bass Association Tournament...More
After one day of fishing on Lake Hartwell, the leaderboard for the GEICO Bassmaster Classic presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods has a familiar look. Oklahoma angler Jason Christie leads the way, with Edwin Evers — a fellow Okie and Christie’s roommate on the Bassmaster Elite Series — sitting close behind in second...More
The team of Blake Richardson and Ethan Bone from Heritage High School caught a 5 bass limit weighing 29.23 pounds topping out the field of 284 high school anglers to win the Northeast Georgia High School Anglers Association Bass Tournament...More
