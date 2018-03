New security measures are now in place at an old north Georgia textile mill after an oil spill led to the discovery of a harmful chemical.

Locks and no trespassing signs have now been installed at the Coats American Building in Rossville.

Walker County officials said they're using a private environmental cleanup contractor for decontamination and disposal.

They said the Georgia Environmental Protection Division said sample lab results for PCB were below the 50 ppm threshold.

The county said they're making sure the property is cleaned up properly before selling the property to developers.