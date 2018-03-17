Historic NCAA upset leads to free Little Caesars Pizza for every - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Historic NCAA upset leads to free Little Caesars Pizza for everyone

By TODAY Show
Two “impossible” events occurred in unison late last night: the No. 16 seed beat the No. 1 seed in the NCAA March Madness Tournament and Little Caesars offered free pizza to the entire nation.

On Friday afternoon, the pizza chain took to Twitter with a bold-faced promise.

“If a #16 BEATS a #1 in men's basketball TONIGHT, you could score a @LittleCaesars Lunch Combo!” according to their Twitter account.

Six hours later, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, beat the University of Virginia and everyone in the nation won a Little Caesars Lunch Combo.

The Virginia Cavaliers, seeded No. 1 for the South conference of the NCAA bracket, evaporated from the roster and ruined brackets everywhere with their 20-point loss to UMBC.

Despite the heartbreak of a broken bracket, Little Caesars hopes UVA fans can muster up an appetite for some humble pie.

The nationwide chain will honor its pizza promise next month.

On Monday, April 2, pizza lovers can walk into any participating Little Caesars location from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and pick up a lunch combo, free of charge.

The lunch combo consists of a 4-slice, deep-dish pepperoni pizza and a Pepsi product of your choice.

Even a Virginia fan might agree, defeat has never tasted so good.

