Historic NCAA upset leads to free Little Caesars Pizza for everyone

Two “impossible” events occurred in unison late last night: the No. 16 seed beat the No. 1 seed in the NCAA March Madness Tournament and Little Caesars offered free pizza to the entire nation.

On Friday afternoon, the pizza chain took to Twitter with a bold-faced promise.

“If a #16 BEATS a #1 in men's basketball TONIGHT, you could score a @LittleCaesars Lunch Combo!” according to their Twitter account.

Six hours later, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, beat the University of Virginia and everyone in the nation won a Little Caesars Lunch Combo.

The Virginia Cavaliers, seeded No. 1 for the South conference of the NCAA bracket, evaporated from the roster and ruined brackets everywhere with their 20-point loss to UMBC.

Despite the heartbreak of a broken bracket, Little Caesars hopes UVA fans can muster up an appetite for some humble pie.

The nationwide chain will honor its pizza promise next month.

Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd.



Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018

On Monday, April 2, pizza lovers can walk into any participating Little Caesars location from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and pick up a lunch combo, free of charge.

The lunch combo consists of a 4-slice, deep-dish pepperoni pizza and a Pepsi product of your choice.

Even a Virginia fan might agree, defeat has never tasted so good.