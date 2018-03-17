AP learns fired McCabe kept personal memos regarding Trump

Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10More
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityMore
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingMore
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityMore
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureMore
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenMore
A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last monthMore
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?More
Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford tells Channel 3, human remains have been found on Smyrna Circle.More
Trinity Quinn, 15, went from an AMBER Alert victim to a murder suspect in a matter of hours. The teen was arrested and charged with the murder of gas station clerk, but will not be tried as an adult.More
Cleveland Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a ditch Saturday.More
The vehicle was last seen at 7050 Malco Crossing in Memphis, TN.More
A Chattanooga woman is urging people in the market for a used car to do their homework first before buying.More
Two “impossible” events occurred in unison late last night: the No. 16 seed beat the No. 1 seed in the NCAA March Madness Tournament and Little Caesars offered free pizza to the entire nation.More
They lost everything in a mobile home fire that happened on Hamby Street on Thursday around 8 p.m.More
Early indications are that 40-year-old April Alesi was attempting to cross the road and ran in front of a pickup truck.More
Dollywood opened its 2018 season Friday morning with music and fun, and with a big hint at a huge expansion in the works!More
This week, most restaurants came in with strong scores, but one spot had to do some cleaning up before the weekend.More
