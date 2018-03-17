UPDATE: CPD investigating, searching for suspect in pedestrian h - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: CPD investigating, searching for suspect in pedestrian hit and run

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police are investigating after a child was struck by a vehicle in a hit and run Saturday afternoon.

The hit and run happened in the 1500 block of S Beech Street.

CPD PIO Rob Simmons said the child, who is between the ages of 5-7, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries 

Police said the vehicle responsible for the hit and run was a reddish-orange Dodge Challenger occupied by two black males.

If you have any information about this hit and run or these suspects, please call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.

This is a developing story. Channel 3 will keep you updated.

