Dolly on Dollywood's new season and giving Disney 'a run for its money'

Dollywood opened its 2018 season Friday morning with music and fun, and with a big hint at a huge expansion in the works!

The gates open at 9 a.m. for season pass holders on Friday, and 10 a.m. for all other park guests. Dolly Parton herself is in town today. She'll be making appearances in the park through the day.

Dolly promised this season would be "More. Bigger. Better!" as she took the stage to talk about what's in store at the park this year, with a big emphasis on music called "The Season of Showstoppers."

There will be a new music venue at the park this year, called the Plaza at Wilderness Pass. It'll be located where the River Battle ride sat between the FireChaser Express and Mystery Mine coasters.

Much like last year, the Festival of Nations has returned as the season opener event and will go on until April 9, which highlights different cultures from across the world. The Siberian Dance Troupe entertained the media and fans gathered for Dolly's appearance.

Next, three artists from Dollywood's new Spring Mix concert series took the stage to perform. Country music legend Janie Fricke, award-winning gospel singer Larnelle Harris, and classic pop band Orleans will be among the performers that will take the stage from April 11 until April 29.

Dolly also brought Dollywood president Craig Ross to acknowledge a big expansion already in the works for 2019. 10News reported that workers are developing five acres of property that will include eight new attractions and a restaurant , according to documents filed with the planning commission.

"It's hard to keep a secret that big," Dolly joked.

Ross called it the biggest investment in the park in a longtime and promised the "biggest and best yet to come."

Dolly promised more information later this year but predicted Dollywood was "going to give Disney a run for its money."

Ross closed the exchange by jokingly telling Dolly he may need some more money.

"Do you have your checkbook?" he said.

Dolly also promised that she would be back this summer, even though she wouldn't be serving as the grand marshal for the Pigeon Forge homecoming parade on May 4.

She has been doing it for 32 years, and said now there are so many celebrities associated with Pigeon Forge that it was time to let others take part. Baseball legend Cal Ripken will be the grand marshal this year .

She said she would still be in town that weekend and will be appearing at Dollywood.

She also talked a little bit about her newest projects for Hollywood.

She's writing music for a new movie called "Dumplin." Produced by and starring Jennifer Aniston, it's about a little "misfit" girl that gained inspiration and strength by listening to Dolly's music and ends up revolutionized a Texas beauty pageant. No release date has been set for the movie.

She also confirmed news that she will be reuniting with Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda for a sequel to 9 to 5. She said they've talked about it for years, but it felt right this time.

In a one-on-one interview with WBIR's Beth Haynes, Dolly also gave us an update on a promised TV movie based on her hit song "Jolene."

"We've had a few problems with the script. I'm just real picky. It has to be good and I wasn't real happy with some of that. So we're still hoping to get Jolene out, but it has to be right because that's one of my iconic songs," she said.

Dolly sat down to talk with WBIR's Atlanta sister station WXIA this morning about the opening on Facebook Live.

Dolly said the park has something for just about everyone.

Barbeque & Bluegrass starts May 25 through June 10, and the summer season kicks off on June 16.

Great Pumpkin LumiNights will kick off Sept. 28. through Nov. 3. The Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival will open on Nov. 10. and last until Jan 5, 2019.

"We've got some of everything from the foods, to the arts, and crafts, and all the things we have in the park," Dolly said. "It's just a great place to be, and I'm just so proud to be a Smoky Mountain girl!"