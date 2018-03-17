UPDATE: Cleveland PD identify body found in ditch Saturday

New locks and no trespassing signs have now been installed at the Coats American Building in Rossville.More
Sometimes there’s nothing better than cracking open a cold one after a long day.More
Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford tells Channel 3, human remains have been found on Smyrna Circle.More
Trinity Quinn, 15, went from an AMBER Alert victim to a murder suspect in a matter of hours. The teen was arrested and charged with the murder of gas station clerk, but will not be tried as an adult.More
Cleveland Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a ditch Saturday.More
The vehicle was last seen at 7050 Malco Crossing in Memphis, TN.More
A Chattanooga woman is urging people in the market for a used car to do their homework first before buying.More
Two “impossible” events occurred in unison late last night: the No. 16 seed beat the No. 1 seed in the NCAA March Madness Tournament and Little Caesars offered free pizza to the entire nation.More
They lost everything in a mobile home fire that happened on Hamby Street on Thursday around 8 p.m.More
Early indications are that 40-year-old April Alesi was attempting to cross the road and ran in front of a pickup truck.More
Dollywood opened its 2018 season Friday morning with music and fun, and with a big hint at a huge expansion in the works!More
This week, most restaurants came in with strong scores, but one spot had to do some cleaning up before the weekend.More
