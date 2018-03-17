UPDATE: Cleveland PD identify body found in ditch Saturday

UPDATE: Cleveland Police have identified the man who was found dead by a ditch.

Police have identified the man as Jeffery Donovan.

Dispatch received a call around 10:30 am that a man had been discovered near 6th Street SE and Sheeler Street SE.

One woman who called police described to Channel 3 what she saw.

"She noticed the person there laying because I noticed the bike first," Robyn Kennamer said. "Then we backed up, and we seen where he was laying so I called it in I called 911."

Officials told Channel 3 that no foul play was involved.

They said the man crashed his bike and hit a pole along with some large rocks in the ditch.

PREVIOUS STORY: Cleveland Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a ditch Saturday.

Cleveland Police PIO Sgt. Evie West confirms that the male body was found at 6th Street SE and Sheeler Street SE.

Police have blocked off Sheeler St.

while they investigate a body that was found. pic.twitter.com/KNOkDz95m0 — Caitlyn Chastain (@CaitlynWRCB) March 17, 2018

