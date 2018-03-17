UPDATE: Cleveland PD identify body found in ditch Saturday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Cleveland PD identify body found in ditch Saturday

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Cleveland Police have identified the man who was found dead by a ditch.

Police have identified the man as Jeffery Donovan.

Dispatch received a call around 10:30 am that a man had been discovered near 6th Street SE and Sheeler Street SE.

One woman who called police described to Channel 3 what she saw.

"She noticed the person there laying because I noticed the bike first," Robyn Kennamer said. "Then we backed up, and we seen where he was laying so I called it in I called 911."

Officials told Channel 3 that no foul play was involved.

They said the man crashed his bike and hit a pole along with some large rocks in the ditch.

PREVIOUS STORY: Cleveland Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a ditch Saturday.

Cleveland Police PIO Sgt. Evie West confirms that the male body was found at 6th Street SE and Sheeler Street SE.

Channel 3 has a crew in route. 

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.