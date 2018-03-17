Cleveland PD investigating body found in ditch

Bluff View Bakery stopped by Weekend Today to talk St. Patrick's Day sweet treats.More
Cleveland Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a ditch Saturday.
The Tennessee men are getting set for their first NCAA second round game since 2014. They play Loyola-Chicago at 6:10pm today in Dallas. Sports Director Paul Shahen is in Dallas with the Vols, he's joined by TFP Vols Beat Writer David Cobb for a quick preview.
Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford tells Channel 3, human remains have been found on Smyrna Circle.
Trinity Quinn, 15, went from an AMBER Alert victim to a murder suspect in a matter of hours. The teen was arrested and charged with the murder of gas station clerk, but will not be tried as an adult.
A Chattanooga woman is urging people in the market for a used car to do their homework first before buying.
Early indications are that 40-year-old April Alesi was attempting to cross the road and ran in front of a pickup truck.
They lost everything in a mobile home fire that happened on Hamby Street on Thursday around 8 p.m.
This week, most restaurants came in with strong scores, but one spot had to do some cleaning up before the weekend.
Police say 23-year-old Reginald Cox was involved in the crash and ran from the scene. Police quickly found Cox and took him into custody.
Though McCabe, who has been attacked by President Donald Trump, stepped down as deputy director in late January, he remained on the federal payroll, planning to retire on Sunday. The firing places his federal pension in jeopardy.
THP spokesman Lt. John Harmon tells Channel 3, no children were on board the bus, just the driver.
Cunningham Law Offices was originally located right next door to the collapsed building. Their office had been there for more than 25 years.
