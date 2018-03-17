Cleveland PD investigating body found in ditch - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cleveland PD investigating body found in ditch

By WRCB Staff
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

Cleveland Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a ditch Saturday.

Cleveland Police PIO Sgt. Evie West confirms that the male body was found at 6th Street SE and Sheeler Street SE.

