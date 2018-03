The Tennessee men are getting set for their first NCAA second round game since 2014. They play Loyola-Chicago at 6:10pm today in Dallas.

Sports Director Paul Shahen is in Dallas with the Vols, he's joined by TFP Vols Beat Writer David Cobb for a quick preview.

Topics on deck:

- How will the Vols handle this stage as the favorite, not the underdog.

- Loyola-Chicago is a good team with no real stars.

- Everyone loves their team Chaplin Sister Jean, she's 98 and very sweet.

- Prediction time.