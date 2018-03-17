BREAKING: TBI issues Amber Alert for missing baby

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs the public help to find a missing to a 10-month-old baby who was a passenger in a stolen vehicle in Memphis.

According to the TBI, Zoe was last seen in a 2016 Dark Maroon Honda Civic with Tennessee license plate X30-00S.

AMBER ALERT: Here are additional pictures of Zoe Jordan, from Memphis, the subject of our ongoing search efforts across Tennessee.



She was the passenger in a stolen 2016 dark maroon Honda Civic, TN tag, X30-00S.



Please hit RT to spread the word!https://t.co/fSGhDi4wg4 pic.twitter.com/pcnzMWJhMO — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 17, 2018

She was wearing a pink onesie with a black jacket.

The vehicle is believed to be stolen by a black male wearing a red hoodie with a shiny zipper down the front.

The vehicle was last seen at 7050 Malco Crossing in Memphis, TN.

If you have seen Zoe, please call the Memphis Police Department Crime Stoppers 901-528-CASH or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.