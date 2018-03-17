BREAKING: TBI issues Amber Alert for missing baby - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

BREAKING: TBI issues Amber Alert for missing baby

Posted: Updated:
By Kerry French, Producer
Connect
MEMPHIS -

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs the public help to find a missing to a 10-month-old baby who was a passenger in a stolen vehicle in Memphis.

According to the TBI,  Zoe was last seen in a 2016 Dark Maroon Honda Civic with Tennessee license plate X30-00S.

She was wearing a pink onesie with a black jacket.

The vehicle is believed to be stolen by a black male wearing a red hoodie with a shiny zipper down the front.

The vehicle was last seen at 7050 Malco Crossing in Memphis, TN.

If you have seen Zoe, please call the Memphis Police Department Crime Stoppers 901-528-CASH or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.