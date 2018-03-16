LaFayette law firm using temporary office after building collapse

Cunningham Law Offices was originally located right next door to the collapsed building. Their office had been there for more than 25 years.More
Cunningham Law Offices was originally located right next door to the collapsed building. Their office had been there for more than 25 years.More
Though McCabe, who has been attacked by President Donald Trump, stepped down as deputy director in late January, he remained on the federal payroll, planning to retire on Sunday. The firing places his federal pension in jeopardy.More
Though McCabe, who has been attacked by President Donald Trump, stepped down as deputy director in late January, he remained on the federal payroll, planning to retire on Sunday. The firing places his federal pension in jeopardy.More
Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford tells Channel 3, human remains have been found on Smyrna Circle.More
Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford tells Channel 3, human remains have been found on Smyrna Circle.More
Marion County dispatch and the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirm that I-24 westbound is closed near Jasper.More
Marion County dispatch and the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirm that I-24 westbound is closed near Jasper.More
Stacy Halstead said in the post that she discovered Tripp's breathing was labored when she went to wake him for school Thursday morning.More
Stacy Halstead said in the post that she discovered Tripp's breathing was labored when she went to wake him for school Thursday morning.More
Police say 23-year-old Reginald Cox was involved in the crash and ran from the scene. Police quickly found Cox and took him into custody.More
Police say 23-year-old Reginald Cox was involved in the crash and ran from the scene. Police quickly found Cox and took him into custody.More
This week, most restaurants came in with strong scores, but one spot had to do some cleaning up before the weekend.More
This week, most restaurants came in with strong scores, but one spot had to do some cleaning up before the weekend.More
There is a travel advisory throughout the country because of increased crime.More
There is a travel advisory throughout the country because of increased crime.More
In fact, it does not show disgraced Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson doing much of anything.More
In fact, it does not show disgraced Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson doing much of anything.More
Georgia Department of Transportation contractors used a similar method for a bridge in Dade County crossing over Interstate 24 as the pedestrian bridge in Florida.More
Georgia Department of Transportation contractors used a similar method for a bridge in Dade County crossing over Interstate 24 as the pedestrian bridge in Florida.More
They lost everything in a mobile home fire that happened on Hamby Street on Thursday around 8 p.m.More
They lost everything in a mobile home fire that happened on Hamby Street on Thursday around 8 p.m.More
A Chattanooga woman is urging people in the market for a used car to do their homework first before buying.More
A Chattanooga woman is urging people in the market for a used car to do their homework first before buying.More