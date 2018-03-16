UPDATE: Body found in Chatsworth not being investigated as homicide, sheriff said

UPDATE: The Georgia Crime Lab is working to identify a body after it was found in Chatsworth.

According to Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford, human remains were located on Smyrna Circle Friday, March 16. Tuesday, the sheriff told Channel 3 they are not investigating this as a homicide.

Sheriff Langford added that the body was located on the property of a family where deputies had responded Thursday, March 17, to a report of a missing person, 72-year-old Jon Findley.

The family noticed an odd smell coming from the back of their property, Sheriff Langford said.

The body has not yet been identified, but Sheriff Langford said it is a male subject. They are waiting on autopsy results.

Findley remains missing.

PREVIOUS STORY: A death investigation is underway in Chatsworth Friday night.

Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford tells Channel 3, human remains have been found on Smyrna Circle.

Details are limited at this time.

Sheriff Langford says his deputies and GBI agents are investigating the discovery.

The remains have not been identified.

Sheriff Langford says more information will be released when it becomes available.

