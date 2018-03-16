Murray County deputies, GBI agents investigating death in Chatsw - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Murray County deputies, GBI agents investigating death in Chatsworth

Posted: Updated:
MURRAY COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A death investigation is underway in Chatsworth Friday night.

Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford tells Channel 3, human remains have been found on Smyrna Circle.

Details are limited at this time.

Sheriff Langford says his deputies and GBI agents are investigating the discovery.

The remains have not been identified.

Sheriff Langford says more information will be released when it becomes available.

Channel 3 is working to learn more.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

