What the Tech? Apps to help you with your allergies

If you dread the beauty of springtime it's probably because of what comes with spring flowers; allergies.

If your car seems painted yellow because of all the pollen flying through the air you're probably looking for a little relief.

I found it with a couple of smartphone apps. They won't cure your itchy eyes and scratchy throat, but they will give you information on how to best avoid the worst days.

WebMD Allergy is from the website many people visit for information on aches and pains. This app has detailed information on what's blooming each day and in-depth information on new research about treatments and some how-to's (or don't do's) to best deal with those things that bother your upper respiratory system.

WebMD Allergy uses your smartphone's location to get the latest reports on pollen counts and will show you what exactly is blooming and the pollen count of ragweed, trees, and grasses.

If you choose to get alerts you can set notifications so that you get a text message if a certain pollen reaches a moderate or severe level.

The app's most useful feature is the information it provides on everything that causes allergic reactions and how to best treat them.

You can also keep a tracking diary to record each day how you're feeling, what symptoms you suffer from and what treatments you took. This allows you to go back at anytime to help determine how best to treat what affects you the most.

Allergy Alert is an app from Pollen.com which does a better job at forecasting allergies.

This app gives an Allergy forecast with a clear number of their severity each day. It also uses your phone's location and shows both a weather forecast and a 4-day allergy outlook.

In addition to that information, Allergy Alert shows you the predominant pollen each day.

If it's oak, juniper, birch, elm or anything else that's blooming, you can tap on the name to get detailed information along with a photo of the plant causing the problems.

It's rare when I recommend two apps to solve one problem but if your allergies are a big problem each spring and fall, it's best to have both of these on your home screen.

They each serve a different purpose to solve an all-too-common problem this time of year.