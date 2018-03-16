UPDATE: Driver of vehicle that hit school bus in Marion Co facing charges, THP confirms

UPDATE: Lt. John Harmon of the Tennessee Highway Patrol told Channel 3 that the driver of the vehicle that hit an empty school bus head-on Friday is facing charges.

According to THP, 41-year-old John Free of Whitwell was driving his 1995 Saturn on the wrong side of the road when he struck the school bus driven by 49-year-old Keith Smith of Whitwell.

The reason why Free was driving on the wrong side of the road is unknown.

Free was transported to a local hospital and is being charged with the following:

Failure to drive on the Right Side of the Road

Reckless Driving

Due Care

Driving on Revoked License

No Proof of Insurance.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision involving an empty school bus in Marion County Friday evening.

It happened on State Route 283.

THP spokesman Lt. John Harmon tells Channel 3, no children were on board the bus, just the driver.

The condition of the other driver involved is unknown; however, Lt. Harmon says serious injuries were reported.

Details of what led to the crash are under investigation.

Channel 3 is working to learn more.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.