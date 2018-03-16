THP investigating crash involving school bus in Marion County

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision involving an empty school bus in Marion County Friday evening.

It happened on State Route 283.

THP spokesman Lt. John Harmon tells Channel 3, no children were on board the bus, just the driver.

The condition of the other driver involved is unknown; however, Lt. Harmon says serious injuries were reported.

Details of what led to the crash are under investigation.

