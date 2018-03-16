THP investigating crash involving school bus in Marion County

Clarksville Police say they are evacuating residences on Big Sky Drive because of a barricaded suspect situation. However, officials say there is no threat to the public. Police have been holding a perimeter for several hours and deployed the CPD Tactical Unit.More
Clarksville Police say they are evacuating residences on Big Sky Drive because of a barricaded suspect situation. However, officials say there is no threat to the public. Police have been holding a perimeter for several hours and deployed the CPD Tactical Unit.More
If your car seems painted yellow because of all the pollen flying through the air you're probably looking for a little relief.More
If your car seems painted yellow because of all the pollen flying through the air you're probably looking for a little relief.More
A Chattanooga woman is urging people in the market for a used car to do their homework first before buying.More
A Chattanooga woman is urging people in the market for a used car to do their homework first before buying.More
Marion County dispatch and the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirm that I-24 westbound is closed near Jasper.More
Marion County dispatch and the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirm that I-24 westbound is closed near Jasper.More
Police say 23-year-old Reginald Cox was involved in the crash and ran from the scene. Police quickly found Cox and took him into custody.More
Police say 23-year-old Reginald Cox was involved in the crash and ran from the scene. Police quickly found Cox and took him into custody.More
Stacy Halstead said in the post that she discovered Tripp's breathing was labored when she went to wake him for school Thursday morning.More
Stacy Halstead said in the post that she discovered Tripp's breathing was labored when she went to wake him for school Thursday morning.More
This week, most restaurants came in with strong scores, but one spot had to do some cleaning up before the weekend.More
This week, most restaurants came in with strong scores, but one spot had to do some cleaning up before the weekend.More
There is a travel advisory throughout the country because of increased crime.More
There is a travel advisory throughout the country because of increased crime.More
In fact, it does not show disgraced Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson doing much of anything.More
In fact, it does not show disgraced Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson doing much of anything.More
Georgia Department of Transportation contractors used a similar method for a bridge in Dade County crossing over Interstate 24 as the pedestrian bridge in Florida.More
Georgia Department of Transportation contractors used a similar method for a bridge in Dade County crossing over Interstate 24 as the pedestrian bridge in Florida.More
Whitfield County Dispatch confirms to Channel 3 that a woman was hit by a car in Whitfield County. It happened just after 8:10 p.m.More
Whitfield County Dispatch confirms to Channel 3 that a woman was hit by a car in Whitfield County. It happened just after 8:10 p.m.More
The announcement came a day after the Post quoted multiple sources as having said the couple were struggling with marital problems and were likely to end their union.More
The announcement came a day after the Post quoted multiple sources as having said the couple were struggling with marital problems and were likely to end their union.More