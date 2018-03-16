UPDATE: Dunlap firefighters contain large wildfire

UPDATE: Dunlap fire officials say the wildfire on Wade Johnson Road is out.

FROM THE SCENE- -the wildfire is now out and units are returning to service. More information to follow soon — Dunlap Fire Department (@DunlapFire) March 16, 2018

No injuries have been reported at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Dunlap Fire Department is responding to a large wildfire Friday afternoon.

It's happening in the area of Wade Johnson Road.

ALERT- -we have multiple units responding to Wade Johnson Road for a large wildfire. Please avoid the area, and watch for other emergency vehicles responding — Dunlap Fire Department (@DunlapFire) March 16, 2018

The fire department is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

