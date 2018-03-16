UPDATE: Dunlap firefighters contain large wildfire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Dunlap firefighters contain large wildfire

DUNLAP, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Dunlap fire officials say the wildfire on Wade Johnson Road is out.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Dunlap Fire Department is responding to a large wildfire Friday afternoon.

It's happening in the area of Wade Johnson Road.

The fire department is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

