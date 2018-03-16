Ooltewah High promotes Scott Chandler to head football coach

Ooltewah High has promoted one of its own to the head football coaching position. Assistant coach Scott Chandler takes over for Mac Bryan, who has accepted a similar position at Avery County (NC) High. Chandler is a 1981 graduate of Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High and later graduated from UTC.

Here is the announcement from Ooltewah High:

Ooltewah High School is honored and privileged to name the new head football coach. After several quality applicants, the football search committee has decided to name Scott Chandler to this position.

He brings great passion, knowledge, and experience to this football team and its staff. His belief system is impeccable, and because of this, he will bring great pride and respect to the Ooltewah community.

One of the most important aspects of this hire was to bring a coach who understands great character and will instill this into every facet of this program. He has proven to be great teacher in the classroom, and this will show on the football field as well.

He has been a part of several different programs around the country over the years. He has coached at both the high school and college level. A few of his coaching stints at the college level have been at Kansas State as a Grad Assistant for legendary coach Bill Snyder and then Defensive Coordinator Bob Stoops, Valdosta State as Special Teams/Secondary Coach, and Emporia State as the Co-Defensive Coordinator.

At the High School level, he has coached at Trion High School, Rhea County High School, Beulah High School, and Gordon Central High School as the Defensive Coordinator.

He was also the head football coach at Coosa High School in 2004 and led them to their first playoff appearance in more than 40 years, taking them to the third round of the state playoffs.

He was the linebacker coach and special teams coordinator for Ooltewah last year.