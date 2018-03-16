No.3 Lady Vols to face No.14 Liberty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- As one of the top 16 overall seeds in the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship field, the University of Tennessee Lady Vols earned the right to host first and second round games. This marks UT's initial time hosting women's tourney games since 2015.

No. 12/13 Tennessee (24-7), which earned the No. 3 seed in the Lexington Regional, will play host to No. 14 seed Liberty (24-9) on Friday, March 16, at 2:30 p.m. ET in Thompson-Boling Arena.

In Friday's opening game in Knoxville, No. 13/12 Oregon State (23-7), seeded sixth, will meet No. 11 seed Western Kentucky (24-8) in the other first round contest at noon.

The winners of those games will face one another on Sunday (time to be determined) in Knoxville in the second round for the right to advance to the Sweet 16 in Lexington, Ky.

No. 1 Louisville, No. 2 Baylor, No. 3 Tennessee and No. 4 Stanford are the top four seeds in the Lexington Regional.

The Lexington Regional contests are slated to be played on March 23 and 25 in Rupp Arena.

Liberty is making its first appearance at Thompson-Boling Arena since facing Tennessee in the 1998 NCAA Tournament, while Oregon State last played here (vs. the Lady Vols) on Dec. 28, 2014, and Western Kentucky most recently played here (vs. UT) during the 1998 NCAA Tournament.