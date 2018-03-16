St. Patrick's Day Events in the Scenic City

If you are looking for something today on St. Patrick's Day? Don't fret, here's a list of jam pack events that are happening all day

Saturday, March 17 in the Scenic City.

WHEN: Saturday, March 17 at 1 p.m.

WHERE: Downtown Chattanooga

A free, family-friendly event, the 5th Annual St. Chatty’s Day Parade is a must-see St. Patrick’s Day event in the Chattanooga area. Visit Downtown Chattanooga this St. Patty’s Day and enjoy Irish-inspired floats clad in green, orange and white, exciting local marching bands and much more. This fan favorite event will be followed by Party On The Parkway hosted by the Honest Pint.

WHEN: Saturday, March 17 at 8 a.m.

WHERE: Coolidge Park – 200 River St. Chattanooga, TN 37405

Lace up your running shoes this St. Patrick’s Day and join in the fun at the Chattanooga St. Paddy’s 7K. A family-friendly road race that will take you on a 7-kilometer run through picturesque Coolidge Park, the St. Paddy’s 7K is a chip-timed race that includes a kid-friendly run/walk event. Participants will be eligible to receive a pint glass, a hooded sweatshirt and awards for top finishers.

WHEN: March 10, 11, 17 and 18 from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WHERE: Rock City – 1400 Patten Rd. Lookout Mountain, GA 30750

Are you looking for St. Patrick’s Day fun? Grab your friends and family, climb into your 2018 Ford EcoSport and visit Shamrock City in Lookout Mountain. Live Irish music, bagpipes, Irish dance lessons, an Irish-inspired menu, family-friendly events and a beautiful garden highlight this favorite St. Patrick’s Day attraction in the Chattanooga area.

St. Patrick's in West Village

4-11pm, Chestnut St.



Chattanooga's West Village district is the perfect place to spend St. Patrick's Day. This special St. Patty's Day event has something for both children and adults. Entertainment will include face painting, games, local beer vendors, food trucks, and a laser light show that is sure to impress.



St. Patty's Day Shindig

8:30pm, Clyde's on Main



Clyde's on Main is going to be rockin' for St. Patty's Day. Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers , Seven to The Sea and The Power Players will be performing live music inside and outside all night long. Stop by this Southside staple for a great time!

