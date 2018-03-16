2 Alabama firefighters seriously hurt while training

Police Capt. Bobby Kilgore says one firefighter suffered from smoke inhalation and the other suffered burns. Kilgore tells the Opelika-Auburn News the injuries are serious.More
Police Capt. Bobby Kilgore says one firefighter suffered from smoke inhalation and the other suffered burns. Kilgore tells the Opelika-Auburn News the injuries are serious.More
70-year-old woman told she's too old to adopt a dog by Wisconsin rescue group is now mother to a new puppy thanks to help from another agency.More
70-year-old woman told she's too old to adopt a dog by Wisconsin rescue group is now mother to a new puppy thanks to help from another agency.More
An undercover Metro police gang unit detective, Chris Key, fired at McGinnis. The detective is on "routine administrative assignment" during the Bureau of Investigation's analysis.More
An undercover Metro police gang unit detective, Chris Key, fired at McGinnis. The detective is on "routine administrative assignment" during the Bureau of Investigation's analysis.More