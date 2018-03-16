2 Alabama firefighters seriously hurt while training - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

2 Alabama firefighters seriously hurt while training

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
OPELIKA, AL -

 Two east Alabama firefighters have been seriously injured during a training exercise.

Police say two members of the Opelika Fire Department were hurt Thursday afternoon while training inside an abandoned home. Authorities haven't released their names.

Police Capt. Bobby Kilgore says one firefighter suffered from smoke inhalation and the other suffered burns. Kilgore tells the Opelika-Auburn News the injuries are serious.

The Opelika Fire Department says one person was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham and the other went to a hospital in Columbus, Georgia.

  • NewsMore>>

  • 2 Alabama firefighters seriously hurt while training

    2 Alabama firefighters seriously hurt while training

    Friday, March 16 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-03-16 15:13:48 GMT

    Police Capt. Bobby Kilgore says one firefighter suffered from smoke inhalation and the other suffered burns. Kilgore tells the Opelika-Auburn News the injuries are serious.

    More

    Police Capt. Bobby Kilgore says one firefighter suffered from smoke inhalation and the other suffered burns. Kilgore tells the Opelika-Auburn News the injuries are serious.

    More

  • Too Old For A Dog?

    Too Old For A Dog?

    Friday, March 16 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-03-16 15:08:14 GMT

      70-year-old woman told she's too old to adopt a dog by Wisconsin rescue group is now mother to a new puppy thanks to help from another agency.

    More

      70-year-old woman told she's too old to adopt a dog by Wisconsin rescue group is now mother to a new puppy thanks to help from another agency.

    More

  • Nashville homicide suspect killed in police standoff

    Nashville homicide suspect killed in police standoff

    Friday, March 16 2018 10:56 AM EDT2018-03-16 14:56:05 GMT

    An undercover Metro police gang unit detective, Chris Key, fired at McGinnis. The detective is on "routine administrative assignment" during the Bureau of Investigation's analysis.

    More

    An undercover Metro police gang unit detective, Chris Key, fired at McGinnis. The detective is on "routine administrative assignment" during the Bureau of Investigation's analysis.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.