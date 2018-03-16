Too Old For A Dog? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Too Old For A Dog?

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI -

A 70-year-old woman who was told she was too old to adopt a puppy from a Wisconsin rescue became an official dog-mom Wednesday. 

Mary Hawe's husband died three years ago and she recently decided it was time to get a puppy. 

When she tried to adopt a one-year-old Yorkie mix from Fluffy Dog Rescue in Hartland, she says they responded to her application saying the rescue has a formula for older applicants and that she would only be able to adopt a dog three years or older. 

"They knew nothing about me at all," she said. 

"Solely based on her birth date said she could not adopt the dog," said Mary's daughter Melissa Daddio. "I'm very protective of my mom so I got really angry." 

Another Wisconsin company called Fetcha learned about Mary's story and connected with her on Facebook. Fetcha partners with more than 30 rescues and helps match families with dogs.

They were able to connect with Hoovers Hause All Dog Rescue in Waukesha County, who had the perfect puppy for Mary.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2tTlOpa

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • 2 Alabama firefighters seriously hurt while training

    2 Alabama firefighters seriously hurt while training

    Friday, March 16 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-03-16 15:13:48 GMT

    Police Capt. Bobby Kilgore says one firefighter suffered from smoke inhalation and the other suffered burns. Kilgore tells the Opelika-Auburn News the injuries are serious.

    More

    Police Capt. Bobby Kilgore says one firefighter suffered from smoke inhalation and the other suffered burns. Kilgore tells the Opelika-Auburn News the injuries are serious.

    More

  • Too Old For A Dog?

    Too Old For A Dog?

    Friday, March 16 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-03-16 15:08:14 GMT

      70-year-old woman told she's too old to adopt a dog by Wisconsin rescue group is now mother to a new puppy thanks to help from another agency.

    More

      70-year-old woman told she's too old to adopt a dog by Wisconsin rescue group is now mother to a new puppy thanks to help from another agency.

    More

  • Nashville homicide suspect killed in police standoff

    Nashville homicide suspect killed in police standoff

    Friday, March 16 2018 10:56 AM EDT2018-03-16 14:56:05 GMT

    An undercover Metro police gang unit detective, Chris Key, fired at McGinnis. The detective is on "routine administrative assignment" during the Bureau of Investigation's analysis.

    More

    An undercover Metro police gang unit detective, Chris Key, fired at McGinnis. The detective is on "routine administrative assignment" during the Bureau of Investigation's analysis.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.