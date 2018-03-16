Nashville homicide suspect killed in police standoff - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Nashville homicide suspect killed in police standoff

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) -

A Tennessee man suspected of killing his girlfriend has been killed in a standoff with police.

Thirty-five-year-old Matthew Luther McGinnis died Thursday night at the same Antioch home where he's accused of fatally shooting 39-year-old Nicole Lee Stephens on Sunday before hiding her body.

News outlets report Metro Nashville SWAT officers who confronted McGinnis say he shot himself in the head nearly simultaneously to an officer firing. State Bureau of Investigation spokesman Josh DeVine says the officer's shot hit McGinnis but it's unclear which shot was fatal.

An undercover Metro police gang unit detective, Chris Key, fired at McGinnis. The detective is on "routine administrative assignment" during the Bureau of Investigation's analysis.

A possible motive in Stephens' slaying hasn't been released. McGinnis had a history of domestic violence-related convictions.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • 2 Alabama firefighters seriously hurt while training

    2 Alabama firefighters seriously hurt while training

    Friday, March 16 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-03-16 15:13:48 GMT

    Police Capt. Bobby Kilgore says one firefighter suffered from smoke inhalation and the other suffered burns. Kilgore tells the Opelika-Auburn News the injuries are serious.

    More

    Police Capt. Bobby Kilgore says one firefighter suffered from smoke inhalation and the other suffered burns. Kilgore tells the Opelika-Auburn News the injuries are serious.

    More

  • Too Old For A Dog?

    Too Old For A Dog?

    Friday, March 16 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-03-16 15:08:14 GMT

      70-year-old woman told she's too old to adopt a dog by Wisconsin rescue group is now mother to a new puppy thanks to help from another agency.

    More

      70-year-old woman told she's too old to adopt a dog by Wisconsin rescue group is now mother to a new puppy thanks to help from another agency.

    More

  • Nashville homicide suspect killed in police standoff

    Nashville homicide suspect killed in police standoff

    Friday, March 16 2018 10:56 AM EDT2018-03-16 14:56:05 GMT

    An undercover Metro police gang unit detective, Chris Key, fired at McGinnis. The detective is on "routine administrative assignment" during the Bureau of Investigation's analysis.

    More

    An undercover Metro police gang unit detective, Chris Key, fired at McGinnis. The detective is on "routine administrative assignment" during the Bureau of Investigation's analysis.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.