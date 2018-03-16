Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

By Associated Press
WATERBORO, ME -

Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate.

WGME-TV reports 83-year-old Jesus Christ in northern Waterboro says she began a letter writing campaign 50 years ago to spread a message of faith and peace after legally changing her name. Christ says she sent the letter to Oprah because she likes her but had no idea it would get so much attention.

Television anchor Gayle King posted about the letter to Oprah on her Instagram on Wednesday, asking if it was the sign her best friend was looking for.

Christ says if Oprah runs for president, she'll vote for her.

___

Information from: WGME-TV, http://www.wgme.com

