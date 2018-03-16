UPDATE: I-24 WB shut down near Jasper

UPDATE: According THP, 3 tractor trailers are involved in the on I-24 westbound near Jasper. There are minor injuries but Life Force has been called.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol urge drivers to find alternate route due to the cleanup. Traffic will be impacted throughout the morning.

THP also confirmed another secondary crash between 2 vehicles has now cleared.

PREVIOUS STORY: Marion County dispatch and the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirm that I-24 westbound is closed near Jasper.

There are at least 3 crashes between milemarkers 157 and 155, between Highway 28 and Highway 27. You will see backup near the Nickajack exit. This is expected to be clear by 9:30 central time.

Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 161 or Highway 27.

THP says there are only minor injuries reported at this time.