Georgia hires former Indiana coach Tom Crean to replace Fox - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia hires former Indiana coach Tom Crean to replace Fox

Posted: Updated:
By Kerry French, Producer
Connect
ATHENS, GA (WRCB) -

Georgia has hired former Indiana coach Tom Crean as its coach, capping a fast-paced search that began when Mark Fox was fired on Saturday.

Crean was hired one day after former Ohio State coach Thad Matta withdrew from consideration. Georgia announced the hire Thursday night.

Crean was 356-231 record in 18 seasons at Marquette and Indiana from 1999-2017. He led teams to nine NCAA appearances, four Sweet 16s and the 2003 Final Four with Marquette.

Fox was fired after earning two NCAA Tournament bids in nine seasons.

Georgia has scheduled a Friday news conference to introduce Crean.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.