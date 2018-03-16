Dead man walking: Court rejects Romanian's claim he's alive - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dead man walking: Court rejects Romanian's claim he's alive

By Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - A Romanian court has rejected a man's claim that he's alive after he was officially registered as deceased.
    
A court spokeswoman said Friday that 63-year-old Constantin Reliu lost his case in the northeast city of Vasului because he appealed too late. The ruling is final.
    
Media reported Reliu went to Turkey in 1992 for work and lost contact with his Romanian family. Hearing no news from her husband, his wife managed to get a death certificate for him in 2016.
    
Turkish authorities located Reliu this year with expired papers and deported him. When he arrived in Romania, he discovered he had been declared dead.
    
He was quoted as saying: "I am officially dead, although I'm alive, I have no income and because I am listed dead, I can't do anything."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


 

