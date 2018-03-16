UPDATE: 6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida

The Latest on the deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University (all times local):

5:50 a.m.

Miami-Dade Police say the death toll is up to six people in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge to Florida International University. Det. Alvaro Alvaro Zabaleta says the operation has turned from rescue to recovery.

He says they can’t yet release any information about the victims. He says 10 people were initially hospitalized.

The bridge was not opened yet when it collapsed on vehicles waiting in traffic.

2 a.m.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday’s catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Dave Downey said Thursday night that his crew is using high-tech listening devices, trained sniffing dogs and search cameras in a race to find anyone still alive in the rubble. The $14.2 million pedestrian bridge was supposed to open in 2019 as a safe way for students to cross the busy road. It linked the community of Sweetwater with the campus of Florida International University.

Aerial footage at the site showed a trained dog running atop fallen concrete and sniffing in the crevices for any victims. Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez acknowledged the likelihood of finding more victims under the rubble is slim.

Four people were found dead and at least nine others were injured and taken to local hospitals; officials at one point said 10 were injured.