Warm and dry today. Rain overnight.

Good Friday! Start thinking about what you will do in the yard when you get off work. It will be a perfect end to the week with some clouds and a toasty high of 69.

Tonight we can expect clouds to increase and even some overnight showers will move through as temps remain mild in the mid-50s heading into Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts will total about .25" or less and the rain will be out of the area by about 9 am. Even the clouds will have cleared out by noon, and the afternoon of your St. Patrick's Day will be amazing with sunny skies and a spring-like high of 77.

Sunday will be another great outdoor day. We will start in the low 50s, and climb to a cooler, but still warm 69.

Expect more rain showers on and off Monday with most of the showers moving in late in the day. Much cooler weather will move back in toward the middle of next week.

David Karnes

