UPDATE: Dalton police say no charges filed after driver kills pedestrian

UPDATE: The driver of the truck involved in a crash that killed a woman in Dalton on March 15 will not face charges.

Wednesday, the Dalton Police Department announced that no charges would be filed against 42-year-old Edward Lamar Cook following an investigation into the crash.

The department said the investigation showed that the victim, 40-year-old April Alesi, was heavily intoxicated at the time of the crash.

According to a department spokesperson, Cook told investigators "he saw Alesi looking away from him as she stepped into the road and swerved to try to avoid hitting her, but he was unable."

The spokesperson added that a review of medical testing, included in the DPD Traffic Unit's investigation, showed that Alesi's blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was 0.42. This is a level more than five times higher than Georgia's legal limit for drivers.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed that Alesi stepped into traffic in front of Cook's truck. The spokesperson explained that this gave him no chance to avoid hitting her.

Cook was taken into custody on unrelated charges after marijuana was found inside his car during a search of his vehicle, which was part of the investigation.

The department said the marijuana was not a factor in the crash.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Dalton Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday night.

It happened around 8:00 pm in the area of the Motel 6 at 2200 Chattanooga Road.

Early indications are that 40-year-old April Alesi was attempting to cross the road and ran in front of a pickup truck. Investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor.

The driver of the pickup truck told police the woman was looking away from him as she stepped into the road and that he swerved to try to avoid hitting her, but was unable.

Alesi was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Dalton police spokesman Bruce Frazier says investigators would like to speak with the driver of the red car in the photo with this story. That driver and anyone else who has information are asked to call Officer David Saylors at 706-278-9085 extension 9124.

No charges have been filed, but are possible.

ORIGINAL STORY: Whitfield County Dispatch confirms to Channel 3 that a woman was hit by a car in Whitfield County.

It happened just after 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of North Tibbs Road and Chattanooga Road.

She was taken to the Hamilton Medical Center. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

