UPDATE: Dalton police say no charges filed after driver kills pe - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Dalton police say no charges filed after driver kills pedestrian

Posted: Updated:
By Kristin Hodges
Connect
Updated By Michelle Heron, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Photo courtesy of the Dalton Police Department. Photo courtesy of the Dalton Police Department.
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The driver of the truck involved in a crash that killed a woman in Dalton on March 15 will not face charges.

Wednesday, the Dalton Police Department announced that no charges would be filed against 42-year-old Edward Lamar Cook following an investigation into the crash.

The department said the investigation showed that the victim, 40-year-old April Alesi, was heavily intoxicated at the time of the crash.

According to a department spokesperson, Cook told investigators "he saw Alesi looking away from him as she stepped into the road and swerved to try to avoid hitting her, but he was unable."

The spokesperson added that a review of medical testing, included in the DPD Traffic Unit's investigation, showed that Alesi's blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was 0.42. This is a level more than five times higher than Georgia's legal limit for drivers.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed that Alesi stepped into traffic in front of Cook's truck. The spokesperson explained that this gave him no chance to avoid hitting her.

Cook was taken into custody on unrelated charges after marijuana was found inside his car during a search of his vehicle, which was part of the investigation.

The department said the marijuana was not a factor in the crash.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Dalton Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday night. 

It happened around 8:00 pm in the area of the Motel 6 at 2200 Chattanooga Road. 

Early indications are that 40-year-old April Alesi was attempting to cross the road and ran in front of a pickup truck. Investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor. 

The driver of the pickup truck told police the woman was looking away from him as she stepped into the road and that he swerved to try to avoid hitting her, but was unable.

Alesi was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

Dalton police spokesman Bruce Frazier says investigators would like to speak with the driver of the red car in the photo with this story. That driver and anyone else who has information are asked to call Officer David Saylors at 706-278-9085 extension 9124.

No charges have been filed, but are possible.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story. 

ORIGINAL STORY: Whitfield County Dispatch confirms to Channel 3 that a woman was hit by a car in Whitfield County.

It happened just after 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of North Tibbs Road and Chattanooga Road.

She was taken to the Hamilton Medical Center. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time. 

Stay with Channel 3 as we work to learn more. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Ringgold Rd lane closures could impact afternoon travel

    Ringgold Rd lane closures could impact afternoon travel

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:43 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:43:17 GMT

    The East Ridge Police Department wants the public to be aware of temporary lane closures that could impact afternoon travel Wednesday. 

    More

    The East Ridge Police Department wants the public to be aware of temporary lane closures that could impact afternoon travel Wednesday. 

    More

  • Northeast braces for spring nor'easter's heavy snow, winds

    Northeast braces for spring nor'easter's heavy snow, winds

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:37 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:37:33 GMT
    (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...
    A spring nor'easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.More
    A spring nor'easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.More

  • Biden would 'beat hell' out of Trump for disrespecting women

    Biden would 'beat hell' out of Trump for disrespecting women

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:26 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:26:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally in support of Conor Lamb, the Democratic candidate for the March 13 special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional Distri...(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally in support of Conor Lamb, the Democratic candidate for the March 13 special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional Distri...
    Former Vice President Joe Biden says he would 'beat the hell' out of President Donald Trump if they were in high school together and Trump disrespected women.More
    Former Vice President Joe Biden says he would 'beat the hell' out of President Donald Trump if they were in high school together and Trump disrespected women.More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.