UPDATE: Dalton police release surveillance photo of deadly hit and run

UPDATE: Dalton police release surveillance photo of deadly hit and run

By Kristin Hodges
Updated By Michelle Heron, Anchor/Reporter
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The Dalton Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday night. 

It happened around 8:00 pm in the area of the Motel 6 at 2200 Chattanooga Road. 

Early indications are that 40-year-old April Alesi was attempting to cross the road and ran in front of a pickup truck. Investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor. 

The driver of the pickup truck told police the woman was looking away from him as she stepped into the road and that he swerved to try to avoid hitting her, but was unable.

Alesi was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

Dalton police spokesman Bruce Frazier says investigators would like to speak with the driver of the red car in the photo with this story. That driver and anyone else who has information are asked to call Officer David Saylors at 706-278-9085 extension 9124.

No charges have been filed, but are possible.

ORIGINAL STORY: Whitfield County Dispatch confirms to Channel 3 that a woman was hit by a car in Whitfield County.

It happened just after 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of North Tibbs Road and Chattanooga Road.

She was taken to the Hamilton Medical Center. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time. 

