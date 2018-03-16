Pedestrian hit by car in Rocky Face - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pedestrian hit by car in Rocky Face

Posted: Updated:
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

Whitfield County Dispatch confirms to Channel 3 that a woman was hit by a car in Whitfield County.

It happened just after 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of North Tibbs Road and Chattanooga Road.

She was taken to the Hamilton Medical Center. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time. 

Stay with Channel 3 as we work to learn more. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.