VIDEO: Three vehicles involved in downtown crash

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police were called to a crash in the downtown area Thursday evening.

It happened at the intersection of E. 7th and Market Streets around 7:45 p.m.

Details of how the crash happened are unknown.

Viewer video shows at least three vehicles were involved, including an SUV that ended up on its top.

The 911 call log shows injuries were reported. One of the drivers involved in the crash tells Channel 3, no one was taken to a hospital; however, police have not confirmed that information.

Channel 3 is working to learn more.

