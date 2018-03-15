VIDEO: Man charged following 3-vehicle crash in downtown Chattan - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

VIDEO: Man charged following 3-vehicle crash in downtown Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police were called to a crash involving three vehicles in the downtown area Thursday evening.

It happened at the intersection of E. 7th and Market Streets around 7:45 p.m.

Police say 23-year-old Reginald Cox was involved in the crash and ran from the scene. Police quickly found Cox and took him into custody.

Video from Channel 3 viewer Michael Lawrence, whose truck was hit in the crash, shows two other vehicles were involved, including an SUV that ended up on its top.

The 911 call log shows injuries were reported. One of the drivers involved in the crash tells Channel 3, no one was taken to a hospital; however, police have not confirmed that information.

Cox was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving an injury.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 29.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

