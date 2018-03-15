What the Tech? Tips for spring cleaning your phone and computer

Spring is here (almost) and it's time to look around the house and start cleaning.

After you tackle the windows and baseboards turn your thoughts toward cleaning up where you live online.

After months of neglect your phone and places you visit online can use some spring cleaning attention as well.

Here are a few things to get you started:

Your phone. How many things on your phone are taking up valuable space? Take a look at your text messages. Texts, photos and videos can take up a large part of the storage space on your phone. Got an email from 2012 that has a video from a ballgame or birthday party? That's using around 10MB of space. On a phone with 16GB or 32GB of storage, that space is better saved for new photos. To check on how many texts you have on your iPhone, go to settings and storage. On an Android phone it's in settings and device management. Go to your text or iMessage app and delete the ones you no longer need to save. You'll have to do this one text message at a time but if you find yourself running low on storage, this is the best place to start your cleaning.

What apps are taking up the most space? You can find out in the same settings. Some apps are actually relatively small but contain a huge amount of data and documents. Delete the apps you don't use. If an app, like Facebook or Instagram has a large amount of data and documents you should delete the app and re-install it. You won't be losing anything since it's stored in the cloud.

Speaking of Facebook, this is a good time to see what apps and websites you've given permission to access your Facebook profile. These are the websites and apps you signed up for using your Facebook login. These programs have access to your profile, public posts, friends list, likes and many other things. On the Facebook website go to settings, then apps. You'll most likely see some you don't use or even remember signing up to use. Delete those. There's no reason for them to have access to your Facebook account.

It's also a good time to off-load photos from your phone. We all have photos we can't bear to delete but they're taking up a large amount of space. Use a cloud service such as Google Photos or a USB memory stick to download and save the photos, then delete them from your phone to make room for more.

Finally, change your passwords. You should do this more than once a year but Spring is a good time to change passwords to critical accounts such as Facebook, email, credit or bank accounts and any shopping accounts such as Amazon.

Spring shouldn't only be about changing the batteries in smoke detectors and filing your taxes. Your digital life needs some attention as well.