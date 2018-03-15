United States expands Mexico travel warning

It's spring break for several universities and colleges across the Channel 3 viewing area and some of you could be heading to Mexico. There is a travel advisory throughout the country because of increased crime.

On February 21, an explosion on a Mexican ferry injured 25 people, including two Americans. Then on March 1, explosive devices were found on another tourist ferry.

Some of Mexico’s beaches are becoming a hotbed for violence. But for local travel agent, Amber Dixon, booking trips to Mexico hasn't stopped. “I have at least 10 different families traveling to Mexico over the summer months.”

Mexico is the top destination for American tourists. Last year, 85 percent of Mexico’s 35 million visitors came from the United States. Earlier this month, a warning was issued to Americans to stop travel in five Mexican states. “When those alerts are sent out, we are notified. We check the website to make sure we know the most up to date information.”

It stopped short of prohibiting all U.S. tourist from traveling. The warning focuses on government officials. Dixon said the tourist resorts are still safe for travel. “The State Department website for Cancun, Riviera Maya, those resort areas are not under the current advisory.”

If resorts aren't your thing, and you do plan to travel to Mexico, remember these key things:

Use toll roads when possible and avoid driving at night.

Don't show any signs of wealth, like wearing expensive jewelry.

and always have a contingency plan for emergency situations.

“Be smart, be aware, be aware of your surroundings so you are in the safest place possible, and you don't put yourself in a situation that will make you uncomfortable.”

MORE | Channel 3's Flight Tracker

Some tourist destinations have no warnings against them, including Mexico City, Cancun, and Los Cabos.