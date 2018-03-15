UPDATE: Miami pedestrian bridge collapses, killing several, police say

by PHIL MCCAUSLAND

A pedestrian walkway in Miami collapsed on Thursday, killing several people.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the fatalities after multiple vehicles were crushed by the span near Florida International University's campus.

The walkway weighed 950 tons and was 174 feet long, according to FIU.

The bridge was scheduled to open early next year and was designed to withstand hurricane-force winds. The bridge was built across the seven-lane Tamiami Trail, connecting the FIU campus to the town of Sweetwater, where the university estimates some 4,000 students live.

“We are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge," the university said in a statement. “At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information."

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department said they were working to secure the structure while searching for victims.

"I was three seconds away from being under the bridge, but I looked forward. All of a sudden I saw the bridge collapse, and it started from the left side of the bridge and it really shocked me,” said Susie Bermudez.

"There’s probably like seven or eight cars under the bridge so it was very shocking to me, and I’m very grateful to be alive,” she added.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said he had spoken to Miami-Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez about the collapse and would remain “in constant communication with law enforcement throughout the day.”

Scott’s press office said that he would be traveling to FIU Thursday evening to be briefed on further details.

First-of-its-kind pedestrian bridge “swings” into place. “FIU is about building bridges and student safety. This project accomplishes our mission beautifully,” -President Mark B. Rosenberg. https://t.co/x8gPM9A4DG #worldsahead pic.twitter.com/mPEMeh2zmw — FIU (@FIU) March 10, 2018

The bridge was lifted off its temporary support and placed in its permanent position on Saturday.

The $11.4 million bridge was meant to connect the school to the city of Sweetwater. It is part of a $124 million expansion of the campus.

It was built and designed by Munilla Construction Management in partnership with FIGG Bridge Engineers, the college said.

In a statement posted on Twitter, MCM said they would "conduct a full investigation to determine exactly what went wrong."