Dalton teacher accused of firing gun inside classroom to be released on bond

The Dalton High School teacher accused of firing a shot inside a classroom will soon be out on bond.



Randal Davidson faces multiple charges including aggravated assault in the February 28 incident.



An agreement was reached with Davidson's attorney Thursday morning. Davidson will have to wear an electronic ankle monitor before leaving the Walker County Jail that will track his movement using GPS. Under the bond conditions, Davidson will also undergo an evaluation and surrender all of his guns.



Davidson will remain in custody until he posts bond.