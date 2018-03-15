Spoiled food, no paper towels cause problems for buffet - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Spoiled food, no paper towels cause problems for buffet

By WRCB Staff

This week, most restaurants came in with strong scores, but one spot had to do some cleaning up before the weekend. 

The Shoney's on Shallowford Village Drive scored a 62 at first. The inspector found the dishwashing area was dirty,  unwrapped/uncovered meat in standup cooler, and the cooler was leaking water into onions and chocolate mousse. Multiple food contact surfaces were also dirty and utensils were found stored in dirty water. The more serious violations included having no paper towels at the hand sink and multiple food items had to be discarded to spoiling and improper storage. The score was corrected to an 88. 

Southern Star on Broad Street came in with a 75. The inspector found  wet stacking of clean equipment, excessive mildew in ice machine, dangling vents over food prep area. The owner not able to demonstrate food safety knowledge, improper date marking, chemical bottles not labeled.

Restaurants:

  • 77 Subway 2865 Battlefield Parkway; reasons including hand sinks filled with soiled dishes, inside of coffee urn with severe buildup, equipment and utensils being wet stacked.
  • 82 Sitar Indian Restaurant 2004 Market Street; non-food contact surfaces dirty, food stored on floor, cutting board in poor repair, cooked vegetables sitting out with no time stamp.
  • 86 Tony's Pasta 212 High Street
  • 86 Bojangles 4152 Ringgold Road
  • 88 Arby's 8514 Hixson Pike
  • 89 New China 1900 S. Broad Street
  • 89 Amigo's 3805 Ringgold Road
  • 90 Firehouse Subs 6408 Ringgold Road
  • 91 The Epicurean Restaurant 4301 Ringgold Road
  • 93 Edley's BBQ 205 Manufacturer's Road
  • 94 New China 8530 Hixson Pike
  • 95 Heavenly Flavored Wings 5231 Brainerd Road
  • 96 McDonald's 4329 Brainerd Road
  • 96 Pickle Barrel 1012 Market Street
  • 97 Mean Mug Coffee House 205 Manufacturer's Road
  • 97 Asia Cafe 5210 Brainerd Road
  • 98 Dunkin Donuts 6408 Ringgold Road
  • 98 Taco Bell 9210 Lee Highway
  • 98 Sunset BBQ 964 Dodson Avenue
  • 99 Steak N Shake 5118 Hixson Pike
  • 100 Wendy's 5596 Hixson Pike
  • 100 Dos Bros Elementary Way

Catoosa:

  • 77 Subway, 2865 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe
  • 93 Moe’s Southwest Grill, 73 Parkway Dr., Rossville
  • 92 Chattanooga Subway LLC, 34 KOA Blvd, Ringgold
  • 99 Circle K Stores Inc. #2723622/Subway, 11418 41 Hwy, Ringgold
  • 89  Circle K Stores Inc. #2723622/ Aunt M’s, 11418 41 Hwy, Ringgold
  • 90 Choo Choo Bar-B-Que, 1670 Old Mill Rd., Ringgold
  • 81 Battlefield Golf Club, 285 Cannon Dr., Ringgold
  • 97 Wrath Brewing Company, 61 RBC Dr., Ringgold
  • 100 Ringgold High School, 100 Tiger Trail, Ringgold

Dade:

  • 91 McDonalds, 5316 Hwy 136, Trenton
  • 82 Asian Garden, 12035 S Main St BLDG, Trenton

Murray:

  • 95 Hardee’s, 1099 N Third Ave, Chatsworth

Walker:

  • 86 Mountain View Head Start, 403 Chickamauga Avenue Suite 201, Rossville
  • 97 Subway (Chickamauga)21740, Hwy 813 Unit 49, Chickamauga
  • 100 Cherokee Ridge Elementary, 2423 Johnson Rd., Chickamauga
  • 100 Oakwood Baptist Church, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga
  • 100 Gilbert Elementary, 87 S Burnt Mill Rd., LaFayette
  • 100 Naomi Elementary, 4036 E Hwy 136, LaFayette
  • 90 Lookout Mountain Golf Club, 1730 Wood Nymph Trail, Lookout Mountain
  • 100 Fairyland Elementary 1306 Lula Lake Rd., Lookout Mountain
  • 100 Chattanooga Valley Elementary, 3420 Chattanooga Valley Rd., Flintstone
  • 100 Chattanooga Valley Middle, 847 Allgood Rd., Flintstone

Whitfield

  • 95 Dalton Place Senior Living, 1300 W Waugh St., Dalton
  • 93 Curt’s Restaurant, 332 Northgate Dr., Dalton
  • 83 Kenny’s Restaurant, 1022 Riverbend Rd., Dalton
  • 88 Fuji Japanese Steak, Seafood and Sushi House
  • 91 Taqueria Paisanos, 1113 E Walnut Ave., Dalton
  • 93 Burger King #11461, 310 Northgate Dr., Dalton
  • 95 La Curva, 900 Riverbend Dr., Dalton
  • 93 Bob’s Burgers, 3356 S Dixie Hwy, Dalton
  • 98 John’s Bar-B-Que, 411 N Glenwood Ave, Dalton
  • 89 Conductor’s Bar & Grill, 319 N Hamilton St., Dalton
