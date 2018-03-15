Spoiled food, no paper towels cause problems for buffet

This week, most restaurants came in with strong scores, but one spot had to do some cleaning up before the weekend.

The Shoney's on Shallowford Village Drive scored a 62 at first. The inspector found the dishwashing area was dirty, unwrapped/uncovered meat in standup cooler, and the cooler was leaking water into onions and chocolate mousse. Multiple food contact surfaces were also dirty and utensils were found stored in dirty water. The more serious violations included having no paper towels at the hand sink and multiple food items had to be discarded to spoiling and improper storage. The score was corrected to an 88.

Southern Star on Broad Street came in with a 75. The inspector found wet stacking of clean equipment, excessive mildew in ice machine, dangling vents over food prep area. The owner not able to demonstrate food safety knowledge, improper date marking, chemical bottles not labeled.

Restaurants:

82 Sitar Indian Restaurant 2004 Market Street; non-food contact surfaces dirty, food stored on floor, cutting board in poor repair, cooked vegetables sitting out with no time stamp.

86 Tony's Pasta 212 High Street

86 Bojangles 4152 Ringgold Road

88 Arby's 8514 Hixson Pike

89 New China 1900 S. Broad Street

89 Amigo's 3805 Ringgold Road

90 Firehouse Subs 6408 Ringgold Road

91 The Epicurean Restaurant 4301 Ringgold Road

93 Edley's BBQ 205 Manufacturer's Road

94 New China 8530 Hixson Pike

95 Heavenly Flavored Wings 5231 Brainerd Road

96 McDonald's 4329 Brainerd Road

96 Pickle Barrel 1012 Market Street

97 Mean Mug Coffee House 205 Manufacturer's Road

97 Asia Cafe 5210 Brainerd Road

98 Dunkin Donuts 6408 Ringgold Road

98 Taco Bell 9210 Lee Highway

98 Sunset BBQ 964 Dodson Avenue

99 Steak N Shake 5118 Hixson Pike

100 Wendy's 5596 Hixson Pike

100 Dos Bros Elementary Way

Catoosa:

77 Subway, 2865 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe

93 Moe’s Southwest Grill, 73 Parkway Dr., Rossville

92 Chattanooga Subway LLC, 34 KOA Blvd, Ringgold

99 Circle K Stores Inc. #2723622/Subway, 11418 41 Hwy, Ringgold

89 Circle K Stores Inc. #2723622/ Aunt M’s, 11418 41 Hwy, Ringgold

90 Choo Choo Bar-B-Que, 1670 Old Mill Rd., Ringgold

81 Battlefield Golf Club, 285 Cannon Dr., Ringgold

97 Wrath Brewing Company, 61 RBC Dr., Ringgold

100 Ringgold High School, 100 Tiger Trail, Ringgold

Dade:

91 McDonalds, 5316 Hwy 136, Trenton

82 Asian Garden, 12035 S Main St BLDG, Trenton

Murray:

95 Hardee’s, 1099 N Third Ave, Chatsworth

Walker:

86 Mountain View Head Start, 403 Chickamauga Avenue Suite 201, Rossville

97 Subway (Chickamauga)21740, Hwy 813 Unit 49, Chickamauga

100 Cherokee Ridge Elementary, 2423 Johnson Rd., Chickamauga

100 Oakwood Baptist Church, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga

100 Gilbert Elementary, 87 S Burnt Mill Rd., LaFayette

100 Naomi Elementary, 4036 E Hwy 136, LaFayette

90 Lookout Mountain Golf Club, 1730 Wood Nymph Trail, Lookout Mountain

100 Fairyland Elementary 1306 Lula Lake Rd., Lookout Mountain

100 Chattanooga Valley Elementary, 3420 Chattanooga Valley Rd., Flintstone

100 Chattanooga Valley Middle, 847 Allgood Rd., Flintstone

Whitfield