Country music star Kane Brown earns record for his chart-topping success

Rising country singer Kane Brown has made his mark in the music industry after becoming the First act to top five US country charts simultaneously.

His hit tracks have driven him to the top of the following Billboard charts: Country Digital Song Sales (for his single, 'Heaven'), Country AirplayHot Country SongsCountry Streaming Songs (with 'What Ifs' featuring Lauren Alaina), as well as the Top Country Albums (Kane Brown) - making him a record breaking success at the age of 24.

In celebration of his achievements, Guinness World Records has honoured the songwriter with an official certificate in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kane released his self-titled debut in December 2016 and it quickly became country’s best-selling new-artist album debut since 2014. 

Read more about Kane's honor on the Guinness World Record website

