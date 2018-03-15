Museum dedicated to visual storytelling to open in 2021 in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) - It had all the glitz and glamor of a red carpet movie premiere.

Except it wasn't for a movie - but for the groundbreaking for a museum.

"Star Wars" creator George Lucas joined several elected officials in Los Angeles in breaking ground on a billion-dollar museum dedicated to the art of visual storytelling. The start of work on the project is a lifelong dream for the 73-year-old director.

Lucas has been trying to get the museum project for more than a decade.

And now that construction is officially underway, the museum is expected to open in 2021

