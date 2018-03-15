Museum dedicated to visual storytelling to open in 2021 in Los Angeles

New civil suit filed against Hamilton County Board of Education in Ooltewah assault case.More
YouTube says it’s cracking down on conspiracy videos, though it’s scant on the details.More
Rising country singer Kane Brown has made his mark in the music industry after becoming the First act to top five US country charts simultaneously.More
A company that promised “buy one, get one free” deals to entice people to buy Snuggies on TV commercials is now paying out refunds to customers. .More
Police said both victims have life-threatening injuries.More
Authorities say a large fire has destroyed at least one unit at the Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort and Spa in Gatlinburg, and fire crews across Sevier County are working to put out what's left of the flames.More
Coach Paul Ellis has been announced as the new head football coach.More
Nikolas Cruz, 19, is accused of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14. He is charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.More
The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years.More
Police officers put on their uniforms before they go to work. Well, it looks like our bad guy has a certain outfit he favors for crime. If it rings a bell with you, we have up to $1,000 for your good tip to Crime Stoppers.More
A man and two of his dogs die in a morning house fire on Igou Gap Road.More
Three rings and a bracelet worth $100,000 had been dumped in the garbage and all a Georgia county had to do was find the black bag among nearly 10 tons of trash that contained the diamond jewelry.More
37-year-old Susan Rebecca Hildreth was indicted on the charge in relation to the December 2016 overdose death of Kevin Heltenburg.More
