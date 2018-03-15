Warmer weather and rain on the way

Good Thursday. We are off to another cold start with temps in the 20s and 30s this morning. Get ready for a rapid warm up this afternoon, however, as we soar into the low to mid-60s this afternoon with perfectly blue skies. Not bad for the Ides of March.

Friday will be a great day. We will start cool, but not AS chilly with temps starting in the upper 30s and low 40s. We will continue our warm up with temps climbing into the upper 60s. Clouds will build in late in the day.

Overnight Friday into Saturday morning we will have rain showers moving through. I expect about .25" through the overnight. The rain should be out of the area by 9 am, and the rest of your St. Patrick's Day will be stellar. Skies will be sunny, and we will climb to a whopping 75 in the afternoon.

Sunday will be warm and pleasant as well with temps climbing to 71 and partly cloudy skies.

Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to mid-60s with a chance for some rain showers to start the week.

David Karnes.

