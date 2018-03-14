Signal Mountain residents weigh in on water system buyout

Signal Mountain's water system is up for sale and residents have mixed feelings about which company is fit for the job.

It's a bid between nearby Walden's Ridge Utility District, and Tennessee American Water, which is based in New Jersey. Right now Signal Mountain owns and manages its water system, but it buys water from TAW. The town council can choose to keep it the way it is or to sell to one of two companies.

Claire Griesinger has been a TAW customer since she moved to Signal Mountain 18 years ago. She says she has no complaints, but is urging the town to switch to WRUD.

"To me it's a no-brainer I want the clear water," said Griesinger. "I think that they're going to be quite more interested in the Signal Mountain customers that are sitting right here next to them than Tennessee American Water or American Water; their parent company up in New Jersey."

WRUD is offering to buy the system for $3.6 million with $2.6 million in improvements, which would switch the water supply from TAW to WRUD's Hixson facility. TAW has offered to buy the system for $3.4 million with $1.25 million planned for improvements. Both companies are proposing five years with rate hikes. But Griesinger isn't convinced that will be the case with TAW.

READ MORE | Tennessee American Water submits proposal to buy Signal Mtn's water system

"With their new rate mechanism they will add capital improvement riders to everyone's bill and every single year they will go up up up."

TAW gathers water from the Tennessee River, which requires chemical cleaning. WRUD gets water from an aquifer, which Griesinger says doesn't require as many chemicals. Griesinger created water samples to show the difference.

"You can hold up a bottle of each one of them and see how clear the water is from Walden's Ridge Utility District."

It's not clear what the town council members will decide, but Griesinger says their decision will impact everyone.

"372 families on Signal Mountain get their water from Walden's Ridge already and the rest of us are with Tennessee American," said Griesinger. "This is I think a huge issue. It's going to be a issue that is going to effect everybody. Basically I consider this will be the legacy of this council."

Channel 3 reached out to TAW and WRUD. We'll keep you posted when they respond. Residents can question both water companies starting next week. The first public meeting is scheduled for March 22 at 6:30 in the municipal gym.